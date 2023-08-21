Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

25-Year-Old Saxophonist Kyle Schroeder Releasing New EP With a Special Show Next Month

25-year-old saxophonist Kyle Schroeder will be celebrating the release of his new Remembrance EP with a show at Ruth Eckerd Hall next month.
Posted at 8:17 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 08:24:10-04

This EP is highly personal to Kyle and includes songs he wrote when his father was battling cancer. Kyle believes these songs are the most important recordings he has ever made, given how the message can impact the lives of others in Tampa and around the world.

This special release show at Ruth Eckerd Hall will be on Saturday, September 2. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.

Kyle says he's planning to donate 20% of show profits and 20% of merchandise sales through December to a family or organization in Tampa Bay. If there is a family in need of help and going through cancer, please email your story to info@kyleschroedermusic.com.

