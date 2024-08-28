24th Annual 'I Like It Hot' Festival Happening September 14 & 15 in Largo

Get ready to turn up the heat for the 24th Annual I Like It HOT! Festival, happening next month.

This year’s event is going to be hotter than ever before. The two-day family-friendly event will be at the Largo Event Center.

This hot n’ spicy food show is painfully delicious, big on flavor, and cooked up to be one of the hottest events of the season.

The festival is happening Saturday, September 14 from 10am - 5pm and Sunday, September 15 from 11am - 4pm. Event admission and parking are free.

Specialty exhibitors will tickle your tastebuds as they bring on distinctive, breathtaking and dynamite offerings in the form of sauces, salsas, seasonings, rubs, plants, food products, gadgets, kitchenware, hundreds of mild to wild samples, food trucks, live music, contests and more.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/ILikeItHotFestival or call 727-322-5217.