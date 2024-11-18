2025 Toy of the Year Award Finalists with The Toy Association™

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Toy Association™

With the holidays just around the corner, families will be looking for the top toys and games to gift this season. The Toy Association takes us through some of the finalists for the Toy of the Year awards!



Outdoor Toy of the Year: Miracle-Gro Kids' Garden Tool Set , Red Toolbox

Ages 3+ | $39.99

, Red Toolbox Plush Toy of the Year Finalist: Deddy Bears® Plush Coffin , Innov8 Academy

Ages 6+ | $9.99

, Innov8 Academy Preschool Toy of the Year: Little Tikes Storytime Dream Machine , MGA Entertainment

Ages 3+ | $49.99

, MGA Entertainment Doll of the Year Finalist: Yummiland , MGA Entertainment Ages 4+ | $9.99

Scan & Sort Grocery Cart , Radio Flyer Ages 1+ | $49.99



For more information, visit ToyAwards.org.