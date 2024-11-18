Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

2025 Toy of the Year Award Finalists with The Toy Association™

With the holidays just around the corner, families will be looking for the top toys and games to gift this season. The Toy Association takes us through some of the finalists for the Toy of the Year awards!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Toy Association™

  • Outdoor Toy of the Year: Miracle-Gro Kids' Garden Tool Set, Red Toolbox
    • Ages 3+ | $39.99
  • Plush Toy of the Year Finalist: Deddy Bears® Plush Coffin, Innov8 Academy
    • Ages 6+ | $9.99
  • Preschool Toy of the Year: Little Tikes Storytime Dream Machine, MGA Entertainment
    • Ages 3+ | $49.99

  • Doll of the Year Finalist: Yummiland, MGA Entertainment

    • Ages 4+ | $9.99

  • Scan & Sort Grocery Cart, Radio Flyer

    • Ages 1+ | $49.99

For more information, visit ToyAwards.org.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

