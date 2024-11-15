2025 Toy of the Year Award Finalists

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Toy Association™

The Toy Foundation just unveiled the finalists for the Toy of the Year awards. Toy trends specialist Jennifer Lynch joins us to talk about some of them.

Plush Toy of the Year Finalist: furReal Peanut the Playful Monkey , Just Play

For ages 4+ | $59.99

, Just Play Preschool Toy of the Year Finalist: Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush , Crayola

For ages 3+ | $26.99

, Crayola Construction Toy of the Year Finalist: LEGO®️ City Space Base and Rocket Launchpad , LEGO

For ages 8+ | $134.99

, LEGO Educational Toy of the Year Finalist: Tonies Audiobooks , tonies USA

For ages 7+ | $39.99

, tonies USA Game of the Year Finalist: Hitster , The Jumbo Group

For 16+ | $19.99 | 2-10 players

, The Jumbo Group

For more information, visit ToyAwards.org.