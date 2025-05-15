2025 OCC Invitational Bike Show Roars into Clearwater May 16-18

The highly anticipated 2025 OCC Invitational Bike Show is returning to OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater for its third annual event from May 16-18. This exhilarating weekend will showcase over 40 elite bike builders from across the globe as they compete for thousands in prize money across eight categories, including Vintage & Retro, Sport Bikes, Choppers, and Baggers.

Not a biker? No problem! The event welcomes everyone to enjoy free concerts, delicious food, and drinks from OCC Road House, and a massive expo featuring hundreds of cruisers, trikes, sport bikes, and choppers. Attendees will even have the chance to vote for their favorite bikes in the show.

Weekend Highlights:

Free Public Ride-In Bike Show: Motorcycle enthusiasts can display their prized machines and compete for the Paul Sr. Choice Award, selected by legendary builder Paul Teutel Sr. himself.

Motorcycle enthusiasts can display their prized machines and compete for the Paul Sr. Choice Award, selected by legendary builder Paul Teutel Sr. himself. Live Concerts: The weekend offers a stellar lineup of eight bands and one DJ. Performances start Friday night with Acoustic Thunder and TL Jentgens, followed by Saturday's headliner, Stormbringer. Sunday includes KSU, Ten Ton Mojo, and The Mordigans.

The weekend offers a stellar lineup of eight bands and one DJ. Performances start Friday night with Acoustic Thunder and TL Jentgens, followed by Saturday's headliner, Stormbringer. Sunday includes KSU, Ten Ton Mojo, and The Mordigans. Sunshine Skyway Ride with Paul Sr.: All bikers can join Paul Sr. for a thrilling ride across Florida’s iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Admission is free for bike shows, concerts, and the ride with Paul Sr. VIP Tables can be reserved for $75 for the Saturday night concert. For the full schedule and more details, visit OCCRoadHouse.com.