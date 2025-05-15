Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

2025 OCC Invitational Bike Show Roars into Clearwater May 16-18

2025 OCC Invitational Bike Show is roaring into Clearwater May 16-18!
Posted
and last updated

The highly anticipated 2025 OCC Invitational Bike Show is returning to OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater for its third annual event from May 16-18. This exhilarating weekend will showcase over 40 elite bike builders from across the globe as they compete for thousands in prize money across eight categories, including Vintage & Retro, Sport Bikes, Choppers, and Baggers.

Not a biker? No problem! The event welcomes everyone to enjoy free concerts, delicious food, and drinks from OCC Road House, and a massive expo featuring hundreds of cruisers, trikes, sport bikes, and choppers. Attendees will even have the chance to vote for their favorite bikes in the show.

Weekend Highlights:

  • Free Public Ride-In Bike Show: Motorcycle enthusiasts can display their prized machines and compete for the Paul Sr. Choice Award, selected by legendary builder Paul Teutel Sr. himself.
  • Live Concerts: The weekend offers a stellar lineup of eight bands and one DJ. Performances start Friday night with Acoustic Thunder and TL Jentgens, followed by Saturday's headliner, Stormbringer. Sunday includes KSU, Ten Ton Mojo, and The Mordigans.
  • Sunshine Skyway Ride with Paul Sr.: All bikers can join Paul Sr. for a thrilling ride across Florida’s iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Admission is free for bike shows, concerts, and the ride with Paul Sr. VIP Tables can be reserved for $75 for the Saturday night concert. For the full schedule and more details, visit OCCRoadHouse.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com