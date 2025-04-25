2025 Hot Wheels Legends Tour Kicks Off in Tampa Bay This Saturday, April 26!

Get ready for the 2025 Hot Wheels Legends Tour. It's the world's largest traveling car show, and it kicks off in Tampa Bay this weekend!

Celebrating its eighth year, this epic global contest allows custom car builders the unique opportunity to compete to have their passion projects turned into the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy car. The winner of the event will move on to the national semi-final later this year for a chance to represent the U.S. in the Global finale.

At the family-friendly and free event, Hot Wheels designers and local celebrity judges will examine each vehicle based on three key categories: authenticity, creativity, and garage spirit. The winner of the event will move on to the national semi-final later this year for a chance to represent the U.S. in the Global finale.

In addition to more than 100 unique vehicles, the Tampa Hot Wheels Legends Tour event will include activities for fans of all ages, including the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends life-size cars, play spaces where kids can interact with the latest Hot Wheels toys, and Hot Wheels die-cast displays featuring coveted premium and collector cars. Additionally, Hot Wheels enthusiasts can find special edition Hot Wheels Legends products only available on tour.

It's happening on Saturday, April 26 from 8am - noon at the Walmart Supercenter in Pinellas Park. For more information, visit HotWheelsLegends.com.