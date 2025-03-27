2025 Gasparilla International Film Festival Runs Now - March 30

The Gasparilla International Film Festival runs now through March 30! This is Tampa Bay's largest celebration of independent films, showing 80+ films from all around the world.

We're learning more with Tyler Martinolich, a Gasparilla International Film Festival board member and Tampa Bay Film Commissioner. We're also joined by actors Collin Thompson and Owen Atlas, who star in the film Hacked, which is being showcased at the festival.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit GasparillaFilmFestival.com.