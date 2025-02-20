Watch Now
2025 Florida Strawberry Festival: February 27 - March 9 in Plant City

The Florida Strawberry Festival is back, February 27 - March 9!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Strawberry Festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival is back, happening February 27 - March 9, 2025 in Plant City!

This 11-day community event celebrates the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, more than 600,000 visitors enjoy the Festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce, and, of course, its strawberry shortcake.

For more information, visit FLStrawberryFestival.com.

