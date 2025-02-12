Watch Now
2025 Florida State Fair: Enjoy a Magic Show From the Award-Winning Magician Aaron Radatz

You can see magician Aaron Radatz at the 2025 Florida State Fair! We're showing you the fun you can expect at his magic show.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida State Fair

You can see magician Aaron Radatz at the 2025 Florida State Fair! The award-winning magician and Las Vegas headliner will captivate with his original brand of modern and unique illusions.

You can see the show now through February 17 at 1pm, 3:30pm, and 6:30pm at the Five Points Stage. Visit FloridaStateFair.com for more information on all the fun happening at the 2025 Florida State Fair!

