2024's Coolest Gift Ideas for Kids from Lifestyle & Parenting Expert Sherri French

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

You still have time to spoil the kids in your life this holiday season! Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joins us to show off some of the coolest products for your kids this year.

For more information on all products discussed, check out:



Crayola | Available at retailers nationwide

Dyson | Shop online at Dyson.com

Picasso Tiles | Shop online at PicassoTiles.com | Use code MOMHINT for 20% off

Twinkly | Shop online at Twinkly.com, Amazon, major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, and more!

To find details on all these great holiday gift ideas, head to @MomHint on Instagram.