2024's Coolest Gift Ideas for Kids from Lifestyle & Parenting Expert Sherri French

You still have time to spoil the kids in your life this holiday season! Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joins us to show off some of the coolest products for your kids this year.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

For more information on all products discussed, check out:

  • Crayola | Available at retailers nationwide
  • Dyson | Shop online at Dyson.com
  • Picasso Tiles | Shop online at PicassoTiles.com | Use code MOMHINT for 20% off
  • Twinkly | Shop online at Twinkly.com, Amazon, major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, and more!

To find details on all these great holiday gift ideas, head to @MomHint on Instagram.

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

