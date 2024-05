Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA)

With childhood drowning incidents on the rise, and as water activity season is upon us, the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA) joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to provide helpful insights and tips to assist parents in keeping their kids safe this summer.

For more information, visit NDPA.org/FirstSport.