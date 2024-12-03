2024 SPCA Tampa Bay Day of Giving

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: SPCA Tampa Bay

SPCA Tampa Bay is dedicated to supporting our Tampa Bay community 365 days a year. This includes caring for companion animals who have been surrendered to our shelter, distributing free pet food and vaccines to community members and their pets in need, providing pet care education to students and adults in our community, and rehabilitating injured, displaced, and orphaned wildlife.

All donations made today during SPCA Tampa Bay’s Day of Giving will be DOUBLED to support homeless animals and injured wildlife, while also providing vital pet care resources to our Tampa Bay community. To give, text PAW to Give4, call 844-SPCA-PAW, or online at spcatampabay.org