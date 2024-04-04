2024 Solar Eclipse: Best Time To See It in Tampa & How To Do So Safely

We're talking all things solar eclipse with ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee. We talk about the best time to see it, how to do so safely, and even how you can watch it without special eye protection!
Posted at 8:28 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 08:28:35-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com