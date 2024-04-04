Watch Now
2024 Solar Eclipse: Best Time To See It in Tampa & How To Do So Safely

We're talking all things solar eclipse with ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee. We talk about the best time to see it, how to do so safely, and even how you can watch it without special eye protection!
Posted at 8:28 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 08:28:35-04

