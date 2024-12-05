2024 Holiday of Lights and Santa's Village

Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights & Santa’s Village returns, transforming the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds into a dazzling winter wonderland with more than 1.5 million lights. Open now through December 29th

This year’s 2-mile drive-thru experience has expanded to include the brand-new “Santa’s Winter Woodlands,” where frolicking forest creatures roam. Also, new this year in Santa’s Village, Keel and Curley Winery offers a selection of wine and ciders to accompany the tasty treats served throughout Santa's Village.

There’s something for everyone at this hometown holiday festival, packed with seasonal snacks, the Holiday Market, the Hometown Hillsborough Historical Village, firepits for yummy s’mores, Santa visits, craft stations, camel rides, holiday-themed rides, holiday movies and more! (Watch out, you might even see the Grinch!)

Hillsborough County Fairgrounds 215 Sydney Washer Rd. (Highway 60 and Sydney Washer Rd.) in Dover, FL https://www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com/ [hillsboroughcountyfair.com] Hillsboroughcountyfair@verizon.net 813-737-FAIR @HillsboroughCountyFair on Facebook & Instagram