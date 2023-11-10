2023 Whisk(E)y Tampa Foxtrot Grand Pour Happening This Saturday

The 2023 Whisk(E)y Tampa Foxtrot Grand Pour is happening this Saturday, November 11 at the Epicurean Hotel.

This is a big fundraiser, benefiting the inspiring work of the Laxer Family Foundation, whose mission is to support and enhance the lives of at-risk and aspiring youth, as well as our honored U.S. Veterans and burgeoning culinary artists. ⁠

⁠

Through the Laxer Family Foundation, proceeds will also benefit Final Salute, Inc., an organization that provides housing to women veterans and their children.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit LaxerFamilyFoundation.org.