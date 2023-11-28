Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

2023 Travelers Risk Index Reveals Top Causes of Distracted Driving

With the holiday season in full swing and more people hitting the road, it’s an important time to discuss the dangers and impact of distracted driving.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 14:27:58-05

The holiday season is here – and that means there will be more people on U.S. roadways. With this in mind, it’s important to think about how you can keep you and your loved ones safe while traveling to celebrate with your loved ones.

The 2023 Travelers Risk Index on distracted drivingfound 70% of consumers feel that unsafe driving is more of a problem now than it was over the past few years. In fact, the National Safety Council found that more than 46,000 people were killed in preventable crashes in 2022.

We're learning what research from Travelers as well as insights from Cambridge Mobile Telematics can tell us about why drivers get distracted, and, how can families stay safe on the road.

For more information, visit TravelersInstitute.org and CMT.ai.

