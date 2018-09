With something for every budget and level of interest, the 2018 Progressive Tampa Boat Show will feature more than 400 new boats, hundreds of marine accessories and a variety of activities for everyone, from experienced anglers to junior captains and novices. With Progressive’s virtual reality boating experience and fun, hands-on activities in the Kids’ Zone to DIY maintenance tips and fishing seminars, there’s aquatic adventures awaiting all ages.

tampaboatshow.com