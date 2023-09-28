Watch Now
19 Nights of Premium Heebie-Jeebies: Tampa Theatre Presents 'A Nightmare on Franklin Street'

Tampa Theatre’s 11th annual "A Nightmare on Franklin Street" returns to Tampa’s most historic – and most haunted – movie palace for 19 nights of premium heebie-jeebies!
Posted at 7:59 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 08:00:34-04

Tampa’s most historic ~ and most haunted ~ movie palace is proud to present its most sinister series, A Nightmare on Franklin Street.

There will be 19 nights of premium heebie-jeebies — including classic horror movies, guest stars, ghost tours, spine-chilling stage shows, spooky storytelling, and family-friendly frights!

It all starts on Friday the 13th with... what else? A screening of "Friday the 13th!" It runs through Oct. 31 with a screening of "Halloween" on Halloween. There's lots of fun in between, including "Mummy & Me" family-friendly films, plus live storytelling, ghost tours, happy hours, and more!

For more information, visit TampaTheatre.org/Nightmare.

