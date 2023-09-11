Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

10th Annual Run for All Children Happening This Month

The 10th Annual Run for All Children is a family-friendly, race benefitting patients and families at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. Dr. Patrick Mularoni, Sports Medicine Medical Director at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, provides running tips for kids and shares how you can help make a difference in the lives of young patients and their families through this annual event.
Posted at 8:24 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 08:46:27-04

The 10th Annual Run for All Children is quickly approaching! This family-friendly race benefits patients and families at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Patrick Mularoni, Sports Medicine Medical Director at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, provides running tips for kids and shares how you can help make a difference in the lives of young patients and their families through this annual event.

The 10th Annual Run for All Children is on Saturday, September 30. For more information or to register for the race, visit HopkinsAllChildrens.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com