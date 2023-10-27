1 in 8 Americans Have Worked at McDonald's. Are You One of Them?

Watch Now
We're taking you to a McDonald's in Land O' Lakes! We're talking about how the company is celebrating its former crew members, new sauces, and Halloween pails!

One in eight Americans have worked under the Golden Arches! Are you one of them? McDonald's wants to know your story! For more information, visit Mcdonalds1in8.com.

Get 'em while they're hot! McDonald's has released two new sauces for a limited time only. The Mambo Sauce and Spicy Jam pack the perfect punch for any of your favorite menu items.

Halloween Pails are BACK! Now through October 31, tap into the nostalgia of the McDonald's Halloween Pails while supplies last. You can even repurpose your Halloween pail for trick-or-treating.

