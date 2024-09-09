1 in 4 Adults Over Age 40 May Have AFib Without Knowing It: How To Recognize Signs & Symptoms

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Omron

AFib is incredibly common in adults but is often overlooked in regular doctor visits. In fact, due to its irregular nature, AFib is missed 93% of the time. Symptoms include heart racing, chest pain and fatigue, but 40% of AFib patients are asymptomatic and may not display typical symptoms.

It’s important to catch early, as those with AFib are five times more likely to have a stroke. The good news is that new technology is allowing patients to monitor their blood pressure at home, reducing stroke risk.

Dr. Jen Caudle, a family medicine physician, joins us to discuss the signs and symptoms of AFib, why diagnosis is so important, and how patients can monitor their health at home.

