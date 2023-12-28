You may pay more this year to return that unwanted gift

FLORIDA — 'Tis the season for taking back what didn't fit, doesn't work, or you simply didn't want. Consumers are expected to return $173 billion in gifts this holiday, up nearly 30 percent from 2022.

In 2023 an estimated 40 percent of stores are charging you to ship back the items. Consumer Worldfound several major retailers changed their return policies this year.

Some stores are charging a return fee if you ship back what you ordered online. Those retailers include Macy’s, which charges $9.99, JC Penny’s customers will pay $8, and it’ll cost you $11.99 to send something back to TJ Maxx.

You can avoid the fee if you return in person. While you're there, you'll likely find deep discounts on anything left on your wish list. Also, some of the big box stores this year shortened their return windows.

Amazon’s holiday return window began November 1, so if you bought something on sale in October, you may no longer be able to get your money back. Target allows 90 days for most purchases; Best Buy will accept items through January 13th, while Macy's and Walmart give shoppers until January 31st, but that excludes Apple products.

To ensure you don't get hit with return sticker shock:



Go online and check out the store’s policy

Save the tags, receipts, or gift receipts

Don't delay

Not all retailers changed the rules. Plenty will continue to offer a 90-day deadline for most purchases. Regardless of what you’re taking back, now is the time to figure out what the policy is and how much time you have left.