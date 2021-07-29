Will a wave of evictions hit Tampa Bay renters when the moratorium extension expires on July 31?

TAMPA, Fla. — Landlords have filed more than 15,000 evictions in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties since March 2020, according to the Princeton University research group Eviction Lab.

ABC Action News found court data showing judges in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties have issued over 4,700 writs of possession since the pandemic started. A writ of possession is the final stage of the eviction process allowing an owner to have authorities remove anyone who is living in the owner’s property.

Once the moratorium expires this weekend, deputies are expected to serve these final orders leaving tenants 48 hours to get out.

Time ran out for Jonathan Branch’s family.

The Branches were evicted in May while waiting for their COVID-related rental assistance to arrive. Branch says the family fell behind after his wife caught COVID and was laid off earlier this year.

What Branch didn’t realize was that he gave up his rights to eviction protection under the moratorium when he signed an agreement to pay back rent. Had he known, he says, “I would have never signed any stipulation that invalidated the CDC declaration.”

The family found a temporary place to live but can’t find a landlord willing to rent to them.

“Our prospects of moving out with an eviction on our record, when we never had one before, is extremely worrisome for me,” Branch said.

It's not just renters facing eviction who worry about where they are going to live next. Brandon renter Tonia Bryan says her apartment complex just raised their rent by $240 dollars effective next month.

Veteran Tampa Bay Realtor Vincent Arcuri says landlords know they can spike rents in a tight market leaving no recourse for renters.

“There's so many people moving to Florida and they are not able to find housing to purchase so they are going to the rental market and it’s inflating the rental market at a record pace,” he said.

Meanwhile, the race is on to get federally approved rental assistance into the hands of landlords to avoid a wave of mass evictions.

Audrey Ziegler, director of social services at Hillsborough County, says Hillsborough was allocated $40 million from the federal government to assist tenants who lost income due to the pandemic and couldn’t pay their rents. More than $13 million has been spent assisting about 3,000 tenants, leaving more than $26 million available.

It takes about five weeks to process the applications and for the money to be paid out. Tenants and landlords can apply in their county or with the state’s Our Florida Program.