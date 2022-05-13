What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | May 13-15

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (May 13-15), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, May 13

Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town: The Bandwagon Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Cost: $35

Info: Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town comes to MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday 13th May 2022 as part of their return to the Bandwagon tour. The original tour was in 2018 which was a massive hit and this will be its second leg.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Weekend Series

When: Weekend Series: Friday at 7:10 p.m., Saturday at 6:10 p.m., Sunday at 1:40 p.m.

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg

Cost: Tickets starting at $20

Info: Play ball! The Tampa Bay Rays will be hosting the Toronto Blue Jays for a weekend series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. First pitch is Friday at 7:10 p.m. with games following on Saturday at 6:10 p.m., and Sunday afternoon at 1:40 p.m.

Wanda Sykes at the Mahaffey Theater

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mahaffey Theater, St. Pete

Cost: $45

Info: Wanda Sykes is in the building! The very funny and talented standup comedian will be hitting the stage in St. Petersburg this weekend. She will be performing at the Mahaffey Theater Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

St. Pete Tacos and Tequila Festival

When: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Vinoy Park, St. Petersburg

Cost: $45

Info: A waterfront festival with tons of authentic tacos, premium margaritas and great live music is coming to downtown St Pete's Vinoy Park on Saturday, May 14th. The St Pete Tacos & Tequila Festival will feature over 25 tacos vendors, many great margaritas and other cocktail options, four great live bands, cold Coronas and Funky Buddha beer, games, prizes and so much fun! The live bands playing include The Intracoastals, The Dub Collectors and Cloud 9 Vibes.

iDubbz Creator Clash

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Yuengling Center, Tampa

Cost: $25

Info: Battle of the YouTubers! This boxing event features YouTube Creators fighting it out in the ring at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. The event begins on Saturday at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

Game 7 Watch Party: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leaves

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Armature Works, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Toronto Maple Leaves in Game 7 Saturday night in Canada. Cheer on the Bolts at the watch party outside Armature Works in Tampa. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Y'all ready?? Join us at @ArmatureWorks tomorrow night to cheer on the boys in Toronto! Puck drops at 7pm. ⚡️ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 13, 2022

Sunday, May 15

The Sleeping Beauty at The Straz

When: Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. | Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Straz Center - Ferguson Hall, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Info: In this delightfully menacing fairy tale, Princess Aurora is cursed – by a single prick to the finger – to a 100-years’-slumber on her 16th birthday by the wicked Carabosse. Doomed by fate, only a prince’s sweet kiss can break the spell and awaken the sleeping beauty.

