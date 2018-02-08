Hurricane Irma tore dozens of shingles from Desmond Dasrat's roof. After insurance approved the claim he hired All Quality Roofing to do the job.

The state statute governing contracts is clear. Once a contractor takes more than a 10 percent deposit on the job they must pull a permit within 30 days. That did not happen in this case.

The one page contract indicates the job would commence Jan. 8, but as of Feb. 8, no permit has been pulled or work done.

Dasrat worries what will happen when the rains come. We contacted All Quality Roofing. Corey Dickerson is the owner. His wife explained they were behind schedule due to weather and they would refund the Dasrat’s $2,000 deposit.

That was more than a week ago and still no check. If they do not make good on the refund, the Dasrats can file a complaint with the state regulators here.

Their only other option would be to take the roofer to small claims court.