Veteran triathlete trained for final Ironman of his life but never made it to starting line

At 66, Peter Simpson, a veteran triathlete, figured he had one more Ironman in him. He trained for months for what would be the final big endurance race of his life.

The race was held on Nov. 5 in Mexico, but Simpson never made it to the starting line.

The Sarasota resident told ABC Action News he was turned away at the Southwest ticket counter by an agent who told him his bike case was too large to check.

Simpson said it would have marked the fifth trip he’s taken on Southwest using the very same bike carrier.

But this time, they measured the container, and it exceeded the airline’s limit of 80 linear inches. His case is 90 linear inches.

While other airlines accept items that large, no other carrier could get Simpson to Mexico in time for the race.

“It was crushing. I mean, you train for months to do something you’re kind of planning on, 'This is going to be my last hurrah in Ironman,' and then to be told that you can't go," Simpson said.

On their website, Southwest states that bicycles over 100 pounds in weight and/or 80 inches in total dimension cannot be checked as baggage, a policy the airline told ABC Action News it has never changed.

Meanwhile, Simpson was out over $1,300 in airfare and another $700 in hotel and race registration costs.

Southwest would not explain why it allowed the bike case on board on four prior trips, but after we contacted them, the airline refunded $1,300 dollars for the fare for Simpson and his girlfriend.

In an email to ABC Action News, Southwest stated,

We’re heartbroken to learn of this Customer’s experience with us. We’ve been in contact with him to express our apologies, and to share heartfelt regret for falling short of his expectation of traveling with us.

Not all airlines' size rules are the same. Other carriers allow cases of 100 linear inches or more and charge a typical fee of $150.

It's a tough lesson learned for this competitor. Always check the airline's website before attempting to board with any unusual baggage, such as sporting equipment.