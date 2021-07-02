Tampa teacher battles insurance giant over $500 deductible in crash involving cop car

TAMPA, Fla. — High School teacher Jacquelyn Marshall says she's tired of calling her insurer, Progressive, over the return of her $500 deductible.

According to the accident report, a Tampa police officer sideswiped Marshall's SUV in downtown Tampa on March 10.

The accident amounted to a fender bender but required Jacquelyn to file a claim with Progressive, who then contacted the city of Tampa. Meanwhile, Progressive paid the $1,300 repair bill with the help of Jacquelyn's $500 deductible.

Jacquelyn said she made multiple calls to Progressive, but she was still waiting on her refund three months later.

"I'm a teacher and $500 out of my pocket during the summer that's a little chunk of change," Jacquelyn said, so her next call was to ABC Action News.

Taking Action Reporter Jackie Callaway first contacted Tampa Police. A spokesperson responded in an email stating: "The city sent a release to progressive on May 20....now, the city is just waiting for the release to be returned ..."

ABC Action News also followed up with Progressive about the missing deductible. The next day, Jacquelyn said, Progressive sent a text notifying her they would process her refund. Days later, the insurer returned her $500.

In Florida, there's help for policyholders who get stuck waiting on a claim. Consumers can call the Department of Financial Services' toll-free Consumer Helpline, 1-877-693-5236 (MY FL CFO), or they can file a complaint online at www.MyFloridaCFO.com/division/consumers.

Florida Financial Services also offers free mediation between consumers and insurance companies.