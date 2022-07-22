Taking Action For You returns more than $160,000 to viewers in 6 months

TAMPA, Fla — In the first 6 months of 2021, Taking Action For You tackled everything from failed home warranties and odometer fraud to defective vehicles and stolen funds. In all, more than $160,000 has been returned to viewers across Tampa Bay.

One of them, Helen Watson, contacted ABC Action News after her brand new $45,000 5th wheel started coming apart. Helen made a call for action after multiple repair attempts and months at the RV dealer failed to fix the defects.

“I was just at my wits end.” Said Watson.

Taking Action Reporter Jackie Callaway contacted the dealer's corporate office and asked about the problem RV. It took a few weeks, but in the end, the company bought back the problem RV and returned Helen’s $45,000.

Frequent flier Amy Hullinger made a call for action after a rental car company accused her of taking off with a vehicle she had already returned. Hullinger told ABC Action News they threatened her with law enforcement.

“I call again, and someone says that if you don’t return this car, you would have a sheriff at your door, and we could be reporting it stolen.”

Jackie reached out to the corporate office about the missing rental. Amy says someone from the company called her to apologize for the mix-up and then refunded the $324.00 she paid for the vehicle.

Lonnie Williams made a call for action after discovering the odometer on the truck he purchased had a rolled-back odometer. ABC Action News pulled the car fax and confirmed the Ford had 70,000 more miles on it in 2017 than was listed in the online ad.

Jackie caught up with the dealer by phone who said he bought the truck with the listed mileage but after the call, refunded Lonnie the full purchase price of $5000.

If you have an unresolved consumer complaint, you can send Jackie an email at Jackie@abcactionews.com