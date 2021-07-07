Watch
MoneyConsumer AlertsTaking Action for You

Actions

Study: Consumers credit card balances will rise in 2021 following debt decline in 2020

items.[0].image.alt
2009 Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
KENDALL, FL - MARCH 07: Ileana Garcia looks in her wallet for credit cards she wants to melt over a hot plate as she tries to dig herself out of credit card debt during a sermon by Kevin Cross about faith-based financial management at the Miami Vineyard Community Church on March 7, 2009 in Kendall, Florida. Cross preaches to people about the biblical principles of money management with his idea of steps that should be taken for handling finances to glorify and honor God. With the economic hard times that have fallen upon many people, churches around the country are trying new programs such as Cross's Margin and Meaning events, to guide people out of their debt and get back on their feet financially. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Some credit card companies waiving fees, offering perks during COVID-19 crisis
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 15:26:11-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Savings rates increased and consumer debt plummeted during the pandemic but consumer experts expect a surge in spending and credit card balances for the rest of 2021.

Jennifer Myers knows how it feels to be riddled with maxed-out, high-interest credit cards.

For years, Myers says she led the good life. She and her ex-husband used plastic to pay for vacations and to purchase items such as high-end bikes and designer handbags.

Jennifer said her motto was: “If you want something just get it.”

That was until 2016 when she added up all the credit card debt and realized the family faced more than $100,000 in unpaid balances spread out over a dozen cards. With several of the cards carrying interest rates above 20%.

credit card debt.png

“I was in tears, I was crying,” Jennifer said.

She tried negotiating down the interest rates on her own but was turned down. That’s when she heard about the non-profit Money Management International.

The company says it is able to consolidate consumer debt without putting consumers into a new loan. Money Management International offers free counseling services but there is a charge for a longer-term debt consolidation plan.

A spokesperson told ABC Action News they often negotiate its clients' credit card rates down to around 7%.

In Jennifer’s case, the non-profit put her on a five-year plan to pay off her debt. Last month, four and a half years after she signed up for debt help, Jennifer made the final payment on what was a $100,000 credit card balance.

"How does it feel?" asked Taking Action For You Reporter Jackie Callaway.

“Oh, it's wonderful, wonderful, it's a whole burden lifted off me,” she said.

It can take decades to pay off a high-interest card making minimum payments. You can try negotiating down interest rates on your own which will make the debt payoff go faster.

Also, experts highly recommend using a simple and free budget tool like www.everydollar.com so you can see exactly where your money is going, cut out wasteful spending and pay down debt.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.