Stranger provides wedding venue for Tampa couple after original location backed out 3 months before big day

TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Caro and his fiancé Sarah Smith gave up on their dream wedding earlier this year after the venue they had booked backed out – just three months before their big day.

ABC Action News aired Caro and Smith’s story in March, and it caught the attention of Cindy Manchesi, who manages the historic Winthrop Barn event venue in Brandon.

“What happened to them, losing their date, and losing their big dream of getting married, it bothered me,” Manchesi said. She emailed ABC Action News with an offer for the couple.

The owners of the venue – once a cattle barn built in 1848 – wanted to donate the entire facility to Caro and Smith for their wedding and reception.

“They said, ‘it's a call to service.’ And we needed to step in and see what we can do to help,” Manchesi said.

After the last venue was canceled, Smith said they could not afford to rebook both the wedding and reception they wanted. That was until the Winthrop Barn contacted them.

Smith said she fell in love with the venue.

“It's beautiful, they have done such a great job here. It's gorgeous," she said.

For his part, Caro was blown away by the generous offer.

“I never, never imagined this," he said.

The couple had planned to be married on Labor Day weekend, but Caro got sick just days before. Now they're looking for another date to tie the knot at the Winthrop Barn.