Kathleen Kessler bought the Chewy bars for her daughter. After one or two bites something sharp lodged in Nicole’s gum.

Anything could happen when you bite into something like that. To the naked eye the pointed pieces look and feel like skinny wood splinters.

We found other granola bar buyers say the same thing happened to them. Facebook and consumer posts detail people finding splinter looking objects in Quaker and other brands of granola bars.

Jackie Callaway reached out to Quaker via Facebook and emailed their corporate offices. It took several weeks but the oatmeal giant finally responded with an explanation:

First and foremost, Quaker’s top priority is the health and safety of our consumers. Based on the provided image, it looks like what was found is the tough outer coating of the grain, known as the hull. One of the first steps in processing grains is the removal of the hulls. Any bits of hull that might remain are usually eliminated by screening procedures before packaging, but occasionally a hull will end up in a finished product. We can assure you, consumers are not at risk as oat hulls, while they don’t have a desirable texture, are edible and safe to consume.

The Kessler's say they won’t buy any more granola bars knowing there’s a chance more hulls might be lurking inside.