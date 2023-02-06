Single mom who gave up child while living in her car back on the road to success

TAMPA, Fla. — Teah Harris moved from Colorado to Florida last June with her three children. They hoped for a better life than what they left behind.

Harris found a full-time job, but it wasn’t enough to cover rent. The entire family ended up living in their Honda sedan shortly after they arrived in Tampa.

Harris cried while talking about having to send her two oldest children to stay with their dad in Chicago and placing her one-year-old daughter in a temporary children’s shelter.

“It feels bad not to have her with me,” Harris said.

She stayed in the car, using it to get to work and to visit her baby girl, Donnae, on weekends.

But then the heat went out in the Honda, leaving her no way to stay warm. Harris purchased a second used car. But weeks later, it broke down, leaving her stranded. She told ABC Action News that is when she hit rock bottom and made a call for action.

WFTS The trunk of Teah Harris' car that she was living out of shortly after arriving in Tampa.

After hearing her story ABC Action News' Jackie Callaway contacted Wheels of Success. The non-profit helps keep working parents on the road either through vehicle donations or repairs. Executive Director Susan Jacobs immediately offered to help.

“It's just heartbreaking that there are so many people living in their cars, and a lot of time, the reason is because they bought a car that was a piece of junk,” Jacobs said.

Wheels of Success towed the Honda in first to see if it could be repaired.

“We know that she has got two broken-down cars. One of them has to be fixable," Jacobs said. "Okay, we are going to look at both of them. See, which is the better car to fix.”

Harris also needed shelter. Sleeping in her car aggravated her diabetes, causing swelling in her feet and lower legs and she had no safe space to store her insulin. We contacted Metropolitan Ministries, and the non-profit checked and found Harris qualified for shelter. They placed her in a hotel room later the same day. It was the first time in months she slept in a real bed.

“It made me feel good. Like there is some hope somewhere, you know. I am just tired at this point,” Harris said.

Now that Harris had a place to stay, she was able to get her baby back.

"I thank you for all your help that you've given me because I haven't gotten this much help since I've been here,” Harris said.

Harris has since obtained a Section 8 housing voucher and is expected to move into an apartment any day now with all her children. Metropolitan Ministries and Wheels of Success said they've never had so many calls from so many people who are living in cars or facing homelessness. These agencies cannot do it alone. They need help in the form of donations.