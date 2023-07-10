Retailers slash prices to compete with Amazon Prime Day starting Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. — Mother of three Denise Mestanza-Taylor has been waiting patiently, hoping to fill out all of her wish lists when Amazon Prime Day kicks off starting Tuesday.

“I saw some really good deals,” Mestanza-Taylor said.

Prime Day runs July 11th and 12th and is now considered one of the best days of the year to get major price cuts on nearly everything. Consumer Reports deals editor Amanda Gordon said Walmart, Target, and Best Buy will follow suit.

“What we saw were prices that match what we tend to see for Black Friday; so some of the deepest discounts of the year," Gordon said.

Gordon said consumers will see the steepest price cuts on tech items like headphones, TVs, and home goods like coffee makers and air fryers.

Mestanza-Taylor expects Amazon and big-name retailers will also go all out to attract back-to-school shoppers. She told ABC Action News she doesn't plan to wait until the tax-free holiday to buy for her kids.

“If you put off shopping for those deals when back-to-school season hits, you may not get the best clearance or the best savings even though it is tax-free,” Mestanza-Taylor said.

We found Walmart advertising 50-cent stocks, $3 shorts, and $4 shirts.

To shop for Prime Day, you must be an Amazon Prime member. It costs $15 dollars a month. But if you haven’t signed up for a free trial in the last 12 months, you can get a 30-day free trial and shop the sale.

You can also watch the competitors to Amazon as retailers look to siphon off customers from the online retail giant.