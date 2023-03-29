Pasco County woman fighting to overcome an injury says she can’t get reliable transportation to medical care

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Up until 2017, Alice Alderman enjoyed a full life. Then diabetes declared war on her body.

What started as an infection in her toes led to the amputation of her right leg. Doctors outfitted the Pasco County resident with a prosthetic, which returned some of her mobility.

But freedom was short-lived—a diabetes-induced stroke robbed Alderman of her eyesight.

Then last year, she fell and broke her ankle. The injury and ensuing infection threaten Alderman’s left leg unless she gets regular wound care.

Alderman told ABC Action News the ability to be able to walk again means everything to her.

“I don't think about hurting myself or nothing like that," she said. "But yeah, it's bad. I mean, I cry.”

Recovery has proved almost impossible because Alderman said she’s missed half a dozen wound care appointments.

She and her partner Heather Dunbar said the non-emergency medical transport rides failed to show up to take her to critical appointments between November and February. The rides are paid for by Alderman’s health insurer.

Alderman claimed she’s made repeated calls to Access2Care, LLC, the company that coordinates her rides, but they don't always respond.

“I just was like, 'I don't know what to do. I might have to do something.' So finally, I broke down and called you. I just need help,” she said.

ABC Action News reached out to Access2Care and its parent company Global Medical Response in February.

A spokesperson responded but would only say the company is ”committed to serving the Tampa Bay community," citing patient confidentiality.

Alderman told us she's had half a dozen scheduled appointments since our contact, and the drivers have shown up for every pickup. She's hopeful she'll be able to walk again in the coming months.