Pasco County homeowner paid for outdoor kitchen three years in advance and got burned due to COVID

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Maggdy Hodgson's sparkling pool and paver deck were only a dream when she and her husband picked out and paid for an outdoor kitchen in 2018.

According to their paperwork, the Hodgsons paid $8,554 for the unit. Hodgson said she asked Paradise Grills to hold her St. Croix model until construction finished on the pool and lanai. But then COVID hit and the project took years to complete. In July, the couple said they called Paradise Grills to have the kitchen delivered.

But Maggdy showed ABC Action News emails from the company notifying her they no longer had her model and that it had been discontinued. She claimed nobody from the store notified her the “St. Croix” kitchen she paid for in advance sold out.

In another email, Hodgson showed ABC Action News the company offered to sell her an upgraded and more expensive unit. But this consumer wasn't buying. Hodgson made a call for action to Jackie Callaway at ABC Action News.

When contacted, the company responded writing: “Our VP of Customer Service is working with our customer to resolve this matter. Thank you."

It took a few weeks but Paradise Grills kept their word and delivered Hodgson’s outdoor kitchen, complete with grill, fridge, sink and sound system.