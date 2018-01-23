Parking lot dent scam convinces car owners to cough up cash for repairs

Business owner and tile installer Mike Walsh works long hours thanks to the construction boom, which is why he’s never found time to leave his truck at the body shop to fix a dent behind the rear wheel.

Walsh pulled into a Citrus Park parking lot to begin a day long job when he was approached by a mobile repair van and a man named Tony. Tony proved convincing, telling Walsh he could fix the dent for just $350.

Hours later the truck looked worse and Walsh claims Tony said he needed more tools and more money to finish the job.

In all Walsh lost $780 to the con artist who never came back to finish what he started, leaving Walsh’s truck with part of the paint missing.

Walsh refused to let his embarrassment stop him from spreading the word about the expensive lesson he learned in the parking lot. In Florida, auto body and mechanical repair people must be licensed. Click here to check a license and complaint record.