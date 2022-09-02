Over 3 million vehicles running Florida roads are on the recall list

TAMPA, Fla. — Pasco County school teacher and mother Debbie Poole wanted a safe vehicle for her college-age son. In 2019, she bought a new Hyundai Tucson. Less than a year later, the vehicle was recalled over a defect that could cause it to burst into flames.

“[It’s] very scary to think you are driving and something feels safe because it's newer and it might not be safe,” Poole said.

The SUV Poole purchased was one of over 600,000 Tuscon’s recalled in 2020. Hyundai issued the urgent recall due to the failure of a part in the anti-lock braking system that could cause the vehicle to catch fire – even while parked.

The SUV was recalled two years ago, but Poole says she never received a recall notice. She found out about the recall after seeing an ABC Action News I-team investigation online about Hyundai's vehicles catching fire. “I had no idea there was even a recall on the car,” Poole said.

When asked about the recall on Poole’s Tucson, a Hyundai spokesperson said an email had been sent to her in 2020 and 2021. Federal law requires manufacturers to notify owners within 60 days of formally announcing a recall, but the notice doesn't always reach drivers.

Poole’s SUV is one of 3.1 million Florida vehicles running the roads with an unrepaired recall. The number ranks Florida 4th in the country. Carfax estimates about 688,000 of those cars, trucks and SUVs are driving around Tampa Bay.

To check for a recall:

