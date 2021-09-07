Orient Road Child Development Center receives two-week license suspension and $500 fine

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County childcare regulators lost their fight to shut down the Orient Road Child Development Center. A hearing officer instead suspended the facility for two weeks and fined the owner $500.

The decision comes two weeks after a daylong hearing in which county regulators and an attorney for the daycare presented arguments for and against the closing of the facility which has lost two children in their care over the last four years.

In January, a worker handed over 7-month-old Adonis Lucas to the elderly relative of another baby without checking the woman's ID. The baby was returned to the daycare 45 minutes later.

Four and a half years ago, the same daycare left a four-year-old girl alone in a broken-down van on the side of the road.

The hearing officer released their report Friday, citing repeated satisfactory inspections over the last eight months and the fact the facility has only received one Class 1 violation — the most severe — in the last four years.

She recommended the daycare use the two-week suspension on staff training and strengthening measures that will ensure that what happened to Adonis Lucas will not happen to another child.

In both cases, the daycare owner says the employees involved were fired.

Dr. Danice Donaldson told I-Team investigator Jackie Callaway in a statement that she was pleased with the hearing officer’s decision and that, as it has for the past 22 years, Orient Road Child Development Center will continue to “provide quality care to our children and families.”

Dr. Donaldson's full statement can be found below: