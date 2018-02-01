Navient accused of misleading students about loan forgiveness

Former FSU teacher and national weather service meteorologist Bill Cottrill says he asked the right questions. Cottrill was 6 years into his student loan payments when he called Navient, then Sallie Mae, about the loan forgiveness program.
According to a class-action lawsuit filed in federal court, Cottrill made 120 payments, about $130,000 worth, on time — moves that should have freed him from the remainder of his balance. But instead of loan forgiveness after 10 years he was told he had the wrong type of loan.
Tampa student loan attorney Christie Arkovich filed the suit. She accuses Navient of misleading Cottrill and others about the qualifications for debt forgiveness.