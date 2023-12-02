Many Americans are still paying off 2022 Christmas debt new study shows

FLORIDA — Money-saving expert Heather Brickell foundedMy Sweet Savings during the Great Recession. A part-time teacher and mother of two boys knows how expensive it is to cover the basics, much less gift-giving at Christmas.

Brickell shared with ABC Action News her top five favorite ways to save money on everything on her holiday list:



Download a rewards app like Fetch Rewards. Simply scan receipts and upload your purchases for in-store and online purchases. You'll earn points that can be used for a PayPal payout or gift cards.

Sign up for rewards programs at your favorite stores. You'll receive coupons to use throughout the year and other money-saving offers.

Buy refurbished electronics or an off-brand model with a warranty.

Shop for bargains at discount stores such as Big Lots and Ollie's Bargain Outlet. These stores carry everything from electronics to furniture to household goods.

Consider using a buy-now-pay-later option such as Karma, Afterpay or Sezzle. These allow you to pay in installments rather than in one large payment.

Brickell has used her rewards coupons to score $10 boots from JC Penny, a full-size Bath and Bodyworks lotion for $2, and earrings from Talbots for just 75 cents. And, she said, they've saved hundreds on computers and televisions that come with a warranty, "and we've had no issues."