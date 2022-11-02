Kia issues another round of recalls over fire risk

The latest Kia recall involves 44,000 2018 Santa Fe SUVs and a problem with its anti-lock braking system that could cause an electrical short. Hyundai and Kia have recalled nearly a million vehicles since 2020 over similar wiring defects that could cause these vehicles to burst into flames.

In the past two years, Kia and Hyundai have recalled nearly a million vehicles over the same defect. They include several popular models like the 2017 to 2021 Sportage, the 2016 to 2019 Santa Fe and the 2017 to 2019 Cadenza Sedans and the 2014 to 2015 Tucson.

Hyundai is advising owners to park their vehicles away from buildings and other cars. In the latest case, Hyundai plans to notify owners in late December. Drivers will be asked to bring in their vehicles to have a portion of the anti-lock brake system replaced free of charge.

The wiring defect recalls are one of several fire risk and engine failure issues involving some of the most popular and newer Kia and Hyundai models. These two automakers have now recalled over 5 million sedans and SUVs for fire-related defects since the I-team first exposed thousands of these vehicles going up in flames in 2018.

In 2020 NHTSA fined the two automakers a combined 210 million dollars for failing to recall 1.6 million vehicles over fire danger. Last year federal regulators said they were expanding that probe to include another 3 million vehicles.