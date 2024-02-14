Imposter steals $14,000 from small Pinellas County business owner after spoofing Chase Bank's phone number

FLORIDA — Madeira Beach veterinarian Dr. Shawna Green said her bank usually alerts her to suspicious charges on her debit card by sending an email. But this time, she got a call.

Dr. Green said the man on the other end of the line knew information about her account, and he appeared to have called from a legitimate Chase customer service number. The man suggested she replace her debit card, and during the call, Dr. Green provided her PIN number.

A day later, Chase notified Dr. Green a new card was on the way. But what the bank didn't say was the card being mailed to a new address — in New York.

When the new debit card got into the hands of the thieves, they spent most of the night using it at stores in Connecticut. They would buy alcohol and then get extra cash with each purchase. Dozens of transactions totaling more than $14,000 came directly from Medicine River Animal Hospital’s checking account.

Describing the incident as "sickening," Dr. Green said the mistake cost her small business big time. "We just feel so violated," she said.

She questioned why Chase didn't alert her of the change of address or the dozens of unusual purchases for her account. She said she received only one alert of suspicious activity despite dozens of unlikely charges for a veterinary practice.

Chase denied Dr. Green's request to return the stolen funds. Responding to an email from ABC Action News, a spokesperson said they were looking into the situation but haven’t responded further.

This type of fraud is rampant. To avoid being the victim of a spoof, remember no bank or credit card will ever ask you to verify your PIN over the phone. And if you are a victim or were contacted with an imposter scam, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

