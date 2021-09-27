Hyundai recalls nearly 100,000 SUVs, sedans over engine fire risk

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Hyundai is recalling more than 95,000 SUVs and sedans over an engine fire risk.

The recall involves certain 2017 Tucson and 2017 Sonata Hybrids that contain the 2-liter GDI engine. The automaker said premature wear on an engine part in the affected vehicles could cause these cars or SUVs to stall or even catch fire.

RECOMMENDED: UP IN FLAMES

Hyundai dealers will inspect the engine for bearing damage. If damage is found, the engine will be replaced free of charge.

Hyundai is expected to send out recall notices beginning Nov. 12.

Owners may also contact customer service at 855-371-9460.

KIA and Hyundai have recalled over six million cars and SUVs since I-team Investigator Jackie Callaway first exposed thousands of fires in these vehicles in 2018