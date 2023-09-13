Hurricane victims who hire unlicensed contractors get burned

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian demolished Becky Starnes’ carport, peeling the aluminum roof back like a can opener. The storm also tore apart her screen room.

“It was just kind of folded up all the way back, and it was open all the way to almost to the door,” Starnes said.

The retired teacher hired an aluminum worker she’d met through friends.

“He told me you know I can do this. I want to do all these improvements," Starnes recalled. "When I put it back, I'll make everything stronger and more hurricane-resistant.”

Justin Hoover of J and J Screens quoted $14,000 for the job. Starnes showed ABC Action News she used Cash App to pay Hoover $6000 as a down payment in early November.

She said the excuses then started in December. Starnes has 200 texts between herself and Hoover, spanning 8 months. In December, he needed more time to get materials and said he needed another week.

By January, Hoover texted the materials would be delivered in another month. In February, another text said he was backed up on jobs.

By summer, Starnes grew tired of waiting, and neighbors started complaining about the eyesore. In June, she switched from asking when the work would be done to requesting a refund.

Starnes then paid another contractor close to $18,000 to do the job.

“It's been very stressful. As a teacher, $6,000 is a lot of money. And you have to have money to give the next person if they do the work,” Starnes said.

ABC Action News found this isn't the first time someone's accused Justin Hoover of taking money while working as a contractor. In 2021, the 45-year-old pled guilty to grand theft and unlawful acts in the capacity of a contractor.

Starnes’ receipt also shows the name Clifford Wood LLC. State records list Wood as a licensed contractor. We notified Clifford Wood about his name being connected to Starnes’ job. Wood said he does not work with Hoover and that this is not the first time Hoover has listed Wood’s name on a contract.

Hoover has since texted Starnes and let her know he received a call from the “lady from the news” and that he would start making payment. So far, Hoover has paid back $600.

"This means a lot to me. You don’t know how much this means to me,” said Starnes.

Hillsborough County requires aluminum workers to have a specialty contractor's license. Justin Hoover is not licensed in Hillsborough County. If you are considering work, never hire a contractor without checking them out.

You can search for a contractor’s state license and complaint record here. You can check out ratings and complaints with the Better Business Bureau.

Finally, also look for Google reviews to see what other customers are saying about their work.