How to get on track for a brighter financial future in 4 steps

Retire Inspired author Chris Hogan travels the country telling anyone who will listen, it is not too late. He says the biggest mistake is not having a plan and the number one step people need to take is to get on a budget.

Using the free site Everydollar.com Hogan says you can manage your money, boss it around tell it where its allowed to go and when it is allowed to leave.

Assigning every dollar will eliminate cash leaks like eating out and over buying at the grocery store. Then you use any extra money you find to attack debt.

You should list debts smallest to largest and pay off the smallest ones first then go on to the next — that way you build momentum which keeps you motivated and focused.

After you pay down debt, build an emergency fund of 3 to 6 months. Then it’s time for step four in Hogan’s plan. Dedicate 15 percent of your income to a 401(k) or 403(b).

In our sit down interview two years ago and during our Skype chat this week, Hogan explained the biggest mistake people make is giving into their wants rather than focusing on their needs.

