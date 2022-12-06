'Holiday Hunters' stalk homes to steal package deliveries

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — 'Tis the season for holiday hunting, and we’re not talking about killer deals. Every day, millions of online orders make their way to shoppers’ doorsteps, fueling a surge in "porch pirating." And experts expect the thievery to only increase as Christmas approaches.

Porch pirates strike quickly, sometimes stealing your deliveries seconds after they're dropped at the door. A study by SafeWise found 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America in the last year.

SafeWise recently published a list of steps to take to protect your package.



Opt-in to delivery alerts, so you get a text the minute the package hits your doorstep

Make delivery requests, such as having the driver put the package in a hidden area

Have packages delivered to your workplace, if allowed by your company

Consider using Amazon locker to have a package delivered to a secure place

Let pirates know you’re watching by investing in a doorbell camera

Police often use video from doorbell cameras to catch the thieves.

Porch pirating is a crime of opportunity. It is easy for someone to walk up, grab a box or two and leave. Your best protection is to take steps to make it harder for the bad guys to steal your packages.

SafeWise reported that package theft is up 14% compared to last year.

But there is a spot of good news for people who live in the Tampa and St. Petersburg area—SafeWise ranks us in the top 10 cities where porch pirates strike the least.