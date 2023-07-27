Florida kitchen contractor accused of fraud, working without a license

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kitchen remodeler Devin Miles made his first appearance in court on July 10 to face fraud and unlicensed contracting charges in Pinellas County. Prosecutors said he took over $14,000 from two customers and didn’t do the work.



Deputies arrested the 32-year-old in December, about the same time Riverview resident Rosaliz Avila paid him a $6,000 deposit on a kitchen remodel.

Avila told ABC Action News that he was supposed to put in new countertops, reface the cabinets, and put in a new sink and faucet.

The Avila family said they waited three months for Miles to start the work. Avila said he finished refacing the cabinets but left the rest of the work undone.

Avila told ABC Action News they paid Miles a total of $7,200 dollars towards the $12,000 contract. And they had to pay a second contractor to install the counters and sink.

“I feel horrible…this is not a good feeling,” said Avila.

Devin Miles, through his attorney, agreed to repay the Avila family. Avila said Miles sent her $500, but the agreement called for one full payment of $4,239. So Avila sent the money back.

State records show Miles operated under three company names Ply Cabinetry LLC, West Shore Cabinetry LLC, and Shoreline Kitchens LLC.

ABC Action News spoke with Miles before his July court appearance in Pinellas County. Miles said he underbid the jobs and wound up broke but plans to set up a payment plan with Rosaliz Avila.

And the Pinellas State Attorney’s Office said it will seek restitution for the two victims in their case.