Florida-based driving school racks up BBB complaints from customers who paid for lessons they never received

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Brandin Trucios wanted to learn the rules of the road from a professional rather than from his mother, Karen Trucios, who appeared nervous when he was behind the wheel. Karen and Brandin agreed that private lessons would give them both peace of mind.

Karen, a single working mom, said she gave All Florida Safety Institute her money and her trust.

“I wanted him to have lessons so that he could show me what he was being taught, and then we could practice that on the road," she said, signing up for five two-hour lessons and paying $690 dollars in advance.

The family said Brandin took two of the lessons, but the school started shuttering offices around Tampa Bay late in 2022.

Karen said she called the school repeatedly but could not get anyone to schedule Brandin’s last three lessons. Four months later, she’s yet to receive a refund for the unused drive time.

Kimya Parker, who signed up her 16-year-old daughter with the driving school in November, told a similar story.

“I called to try to reach them and schedule the services and could never reach them,” Parker says. She told ABC Action News that she paid $283 dollars for four lessons but has nothing to show for it.

The Better Business Bureau has issued an alert for the business, saying, "All Florida safety institute, LLC has a pattern of disputes where consumers are not receiving their lessons that are being paid for in full." The BBB lists 76 complaints in the last 12 months.

The I-Team found the school has shuttered all its Tampa Bay locations except for one in Pinellas Park, and All Florida Safety Institute filed for Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in September. According to the petition filed with the court, the company is $1.7 million in debt.

The company's manager, Mark Allen, responded to our questions via email. He wrote that the company is restructuring and attributed the company's situation to current economic conditions, ineffective government programs and the state's back-to-back natural disasters this fall.

He said the organization "is working fast and hard to take care of all of its students. If they have not heard from us yet, they will soon. Messages will be going out by email and through the customer portals ..."

Parker and Karen told ABC Action News they are still waiting to hear from the school.

Allen's entire email response to our inquiries is below.