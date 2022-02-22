Fight back rising costs with simple money moves

TAMPA BAY — The rising cost of food, fuel and rent are cutting deep into Americans’ wallets. The latest data released by the Bureau of Labor shows prices up 7% over the same time last year; reaching rates not seen since the 1980’s.

For the working poor, that could mean skipping meals and paying late rent fees that put them even further behind. Multiple money-saving experts including Retail Me Not are spreading the word about moves consumers can make to cut costs.

First consider waiting to purchase non-essential items, especially those that have skyrocketed in costs such as vehicles, appliances and electronics.

Food is often a family's second biggest ticket item behind the rent or mortgage. When it comes to groceries combine the tried and true with some digital help.

Stock up on sale items. Almost all retailers post weekly sale items online

Check catch-all money-saving websites like https://www.joinhoney.com/explore and https://www.retailmenot.com/ - You’ll find digital coupons and cash back offers at thousands of retailers.

Download your favorite retailers' apps for special/promo code offers.

Consider discount, no-frills grocery retailers, such as Aldi's where produce and meats often ring up less than their competitors.