FEMA ramps up Hurricane Ian response; ready to deploy an army of search and rescue teams

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — "On stand-by" describes the state of Ian relief in Florida. Federal, state and local teams, along with enough equipment to staff an Army, are based out of harm's way from Miami to Alabama waiting for the worst of the storm to blow away before they roll in to help.

“We have five FEMA teams that are stationed here to create a total complement of 600 boots on the ground, trauma surgeons, engineers and also K9 units in addition to shallow water boat vehicles. These groups will enter into those neighborhoods of the affected devastated areas, ” Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis told reporters on Wednesday in Lake City.

And the state plans to set up local centers for those who need to file property insurance claims. The insurance carriers will set up shop in so-called insurance villages to begin processing claims.

The Department of Economic Opportunity said it has 1.4 million dollars to help those in the storm’s path with shelter and utility payments. And the state plans to work with local officials to identify and assist victims in the days ahead.

DEO Secretary Dan Eagle said the agency will “ensure that resources are being mobilized to serve our most vulnerable Floridians in the aftermath of the hurricane and impacted communities including shelter, temporary housing, electrical repairs, debris removal, transportation, fuel, utility deposits and utility payments."

You'll find more information about the state's recovery plan and resources at Floridadisaster.biz